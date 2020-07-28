(AGENPARL) – mar 28 luglio 2020 FBI in the News:

July 28, 2020 – Securities Trader Admits Market Manipulation Scheme That Netted More Than $17 Million in Illicit Profits

Joseph Taub, a New Jersey-based securities trader, admitted orchestrating a massive, long-running market manipulation scheme and tax fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/securities-trader-admits-market-manipulation-scheme-that-netted-more-than-17-million-in-illicit-profits

July 27, 2020 – Maryland Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking Ohio Victims

Vincent Brocoli of Maryland has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for cyberstalking victims in the Southern District of Ohio.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/maryland-man-sentenced-to-prison-for-cyberstalking-ohio-victims

July 27, 2020 – Registered Sex Offender Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Enticement

Brian D. Wickersham of Merrill, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child enticement.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/registered-sex-offender-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-child-enticement

July 27, 2020 – Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Gun and Drug Offenses

Jamal Smith of New Orleans has been charged with violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/federal-grand-jury-indicts-man-for-gun-and-drug-offenses

July 27, 2020 – Armed Felon Sentenced to Over Three Years in Federal Prison

Jeron Cantrell Martin of Belleview was sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/jacksonville/news/press-releases/armed-felon-sentenced-to-over-three-years-in-federal-prison

July 27, 2020 – Luis Luna, Edwin Martinez, and Samuel Fuller Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Cocaine Base

Three individuals were sentenced following their guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute illegal narcotics.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albany/news/press-releases/luis-luna-edwin-martinez-and-samuel-fuller-sentenced-for-conspiracy-to-distribute-fentanyl-and-cocaine-base

July 27, 2020 – Former Co-Owner of New Jersey Marketing Company Admits Role in $8.8 Million Compounded Prescription Drug Scheme

Christine Myers, the former co-owner of a New Jersey marketing company, admitted her role in a scheme to defraud public and private health benefits programs.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/former-co-owner-of-new-jersey-marketing-company-admits-role-in-88-million-compounded-prescription-drug-scheme

July 27, 2020 – Ventura County Man Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison for Bribing Los Angeles County Officials and Cheating on His Taxes

Enrique Contreras of Newbury Park was sentenced to 24 months in prison for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to public officials in Los Angeles County.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/losangeles/news/press-releases/ventura-county-man-sentenced-to-two-years-in-federal-prison-for-bribing-los-angeles-county-officials-and-cheating-on-his-taxes

July 27, 2020 – Delaware County Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years for Bank Robbery Spree in Montgomery and Delaware Counties

David Charles Hayes of Sharon Hill was sentenced to 151 months in prison for robbing nine banks in Montgomery and Delaware counties between April and December 2018.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/delaware-county-man-sentenced-to-over-12-years-for-bank-robbery-spree-in-montgomery-and-delaware-counties

July 27, 2020 – Former Ashley Borough Police Officer Sentenced to 15 Years’ Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Two Women

Mark Icker was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for violating the civil rights of two females in custody whom he sexually assaulted.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/former-ashley-borough-police-officer-sentenced-to-15-years-imprisonment-for-sexually-assaulting-two-women

