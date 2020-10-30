(AGENPARL) – ven 30 ottobre 2020 FBI in the News:
Oct. 28, 2020 – Ongoing Investigation into Violent White Supremacist Gang Results in RICO Indictment and Additional Charges Against Members and Associates
The 1488s gang has been charged as a criminal organization that was involved in narcotics distribution, arson, obstruction of justice, and acts of violence including murder, assault, and kidnapping.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/anchorage/news/press-releases/ongoing-investigation-into-violent-white-supremacist-gang-results-in-rico-indictment-and-additional-charges-against-members-and-associates
FBI in the News:
Oct. 28, 2020 – Statement by Anchorage Special Agent in Charge Robert Britt Regarding Charges Against White Supremacist Gang
Special Agent in Charge Robert Britt of FBI Anchorage made the following statement concerning additional charges brought against members and associates of a white supremacist gang known as the 1488s.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/anchorage/news/press-releases/statement-by-anchorage-special-agent-in-charge-robert-britt-regarding-charges-against-white-supremacist-gang
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe