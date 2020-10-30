(AGENPARL) – ven 30 ottobre 2020 FBI in the News:

Oct. 28, 2020 – Ongoing Investigation into Violent White Supremacist Gang Results in RICO Indictment and Additional Charges Against Members and Associates

The 1488s gang has been charged as a criminal organization that was involved in narcotics distribution, arson, obstruction of justice, and acts of violence including murder, assault, and kidnapping.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/anchorage/news/press-releases/ongoing-investigation-into-violent-white-supremacist-gang-results-in-rico-indictment-and-additional-charges-against-members-and-associates

FBI in the News:

Oct. 28, 2020 – Statement by Anchorage Special Agent in Charge Robert Britt Regarding Charges Against White Supremacist Gang

Special Agent in Charge Robert Britt of FBI Anchorage made the following statement concerning additional charges brought against members and associates of a white supremacist gang known as the 1488s.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/anchorage/news/press-releases/statement-by-anchorage-special-agent-in-charge-robert-britt-regarding-charges-against-white-supremacist-gang

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI In the News

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

🔊 Listen to this