(AGENPARL) – ven 30 ottobre 2020 FBI in the News:

Oct. 28, 2020 – Springfield Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

Daren Watts of Springfield, Missouri, has been sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison for video recording his sexual abuse of a 15-year-old victim.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/springfield-man-sentenced-to-20-years-for-sexual-exploitation-of-a-child

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI In the News

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

🔊 Listen to this