(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:
Feb. 22, 2021 – Pittsburgh Man Pleads to Illegal Possession of a Glock Firearm and a Loaded Magazine
David Benson, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of federal firearms laws.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/pittsburgh-man-pleads-to-illegal-possession-of-a-glock-firearm-and-a-loaded-magazine
FBI in the News:
Feb. 22, 2021 – Wife of ‘El Chapo’ Arrested on International Drug Trafficking Charges
The wife of Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman Loera has been arrested in Virginia on charges related to her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/wife-of-el-chapo-arrested-on-international-drug-trafficking-charges
FBI in the News:
Feb. 22, 2021 – Two Men Plead Guilty in Multi-Million-Dollar International Robocalls Scheme
Two Indian nationals pleaded guilty to conspiracy relating to their involvement in an overseas-based robocalls scheme that defrauded thousands of victims.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/two-men-plead-guilty-in-multimillion-dollar-international-robocalls-scheme
FBI in the News:
Feb. 19, 2021 – United States Penitentiary Inmate Sentenced to 18 Months’ Imprisonment for Assault
Justin Petty of Charleston, South Carolina, has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for assaulting another inmate in retaliation.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/united-states-penitentiary-inmate-sentenced-to-18-months-imprisonment-for-assault
FBI in the News:
Feb. 19, 2021 – Northern District of Texas Round-Up: February 12-18
Jerry Wayne Gillentine, Jr., has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/northern-district-of-texas-round-up-february-12-18
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe