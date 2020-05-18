(AGENPARL) – lun 18 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:

May 18, 2020 – Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray Announce Significant Developments in the Investigation of the Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting

Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced significant developments in the FBI’s investigation of the December 6, 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola that killed three U.S. sailors and severely wounded eight other Americans.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/attorney-general-william-p-barr-and-fbi-director-christopher-wray-announce-significant-developments-in-the-investigation-of-the-naval-air-station-pensacola-shooting

May 18, 2020 – FBI Director Christopher Wray’s Remarks at Press Conference Regarding Naval Air Station Pensacola Shooting Investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks during a virtual press conference regarding the criminal investigation of the December 6, 2019 shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida that killed three U.S. service members and wounded eight other Americans.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-director-christopher-wrays-remarks-at-press-conference-regarding-naval-air-station-pensacola-shooting-investigation

May 15, 2020 – Minneapolis Man Indicted for Cyberstalking, Making Threats Through University’s Incident Reporting System

Jeffrey Colin Purdy of Minneapolis has been charged with cyberstalking and making interstate threats to injure and kidnap another person.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/minneapolis-man-indicted-for-cyberstalking-making-threats-through-universitys-incident-reporting-system

May 15, 2020 – Keshena Man Charged with Domestic Violence on the Menominee Indian Reservation

Justin M. Moore was allegedly involved in domestic violence against a woman on the Menominee Indian Reservation and faces a maximum of ten years in prison for the offense.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/keshena-man-charged-with-domestic-violence-on-the-menominee-indian-reservation

May 15, 2020 – Local Man Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Opioids on Behalf of Interstate Drug Ring

Levy Smith IV of Dayton, a member of an Atlanta-to-Dayton drug trafficking organization, was sentenced to 72 months for selling opiods.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/local-man-sentenced-to-prison-for-distributing-opioids-on-behalf-of-interstate-drug-ring-1

May 15, 2020 – New Bern Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Convenience Store Robberies

Kenneth Earl Moore was sentenced to 96 months in prison and three years of supervised release for two armed robberies of New Bern convenience stores.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/charlotte/news/press-releases/new-bern-man-sentenced-to-eight-years-for-convenience-store-robberies

May 15, 2020 – U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Kansas COVID-19 Fraud Task Force

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced the formation of the Kansas COVID-19 Fraud Task Force.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/us-attorney-mcallister-announces-kansas-covid-19-fraud-task-force

May 15, 2020 – Monroeville Man Pleads Guilty in Fentanyl Trafficking Scheme

Timothy Harper pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, for possessing with intent to distribute and distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/monroeville-man-pleads-guilty-in-fentanyl-trafficking-scheme

