lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
FBI IN THE NEWS

(AGENPARL) – lun 18 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:
May 15, 2020 – Pittsburgh Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Crack Cocaine
David Loveings of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/pittsburgh-man-pleads-guilty-to-conspiring-to-distribute-crack-cocaine
