lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
Breaking News

CS – SCUOLA, DA OGGI E FINO AL 20 MAGGIO GARA DI…

EDITORIA: SISTO (FI), ANSA E SUOI GIORNALISTI PUNTO RIFERIMENTO INFORMAZIONE

DL LIQUIDITà: ZARDINI (PD), IMPEGNO A NON DELOCALIZZARE PER IMPRESE CHE CHIEDONO…

DL LIQUIDITà: PEZZOPANE (PD), CHI USUFRUIRà DEL PRESTITO SACE NON POTRà DELOCALIZZARE

FCA: SCHIFANI (FI), PRESTITI A COLOSSI MA NULLA PER CONCESSIONARI AUTO.

FISSATA AL 5 OTTOBRE LA MEMORIA LITURGICA DI SANTA FAUSTINA

DL RILANCIO: MANDELLI (FI), DA GOVERNO ANNUNCITE CRONICA

KRUšEVAC, KARDITSA, BRUSSELS AND PONTEVEDRA WIN EUROPEAN SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY AWARDS

DL RILANCIO: CALABRIA (FI), SI INTERVENGA SUBITO PER SCUOLE PARITARIE

COMUNICATO: GRUPPO COLLABORAZIONE PARLAMENTARE ITALIA – ISRAELE: “BUON LAVORO A NUOVO GOVERNO”

Agenparl

FBI IN THE NEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 18 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:
May 15, 2020 – Statement of Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Norfolk Field Office, in Recognition of National Police Week
FBI Norfolk Special Agent in Charge Martin Culbreth marks Police Week as a time to honor and remember law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/norfolk/news/press-releases/statement-of-martin-culbreth-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-fbi-norfolk-field-office-in-recognition-of-national-police-week
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More