(AGENPARL) – lun 18 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:

May 15, 2020 – Statement of Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Norfolk Field Office, in Recognition of National Police Week

FBI Norfolk Special Agent in Charge Martin Culbreth marks Police Week as a time to honor and remember law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/norfolk/news/press-releases/statement-of-martin-culbreth-special-agent-in-charge-of-the-fbi-norfolk-field-office-in-recognition-of-national-police-week

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI In the News

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

🔊 Listen to this