(AGENPARL) – mer 13 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:
May 13, 2020 – Beware of Small Business Administration Loan Scams, Government Officials Warn
Government officials issued a warning to alert the public about potential fraud schemes related to economic stimulus programs.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/charlotte/news/press-releases/beware-of-sba-loan-scams-government-officials-warn
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe