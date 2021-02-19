(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:
Feb. 18, 2021 – Pittsburgh Man Pleads in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Jarrell Dawson, a former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge related to drug trafficking.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/pittsburgh-man-pleads-in-drug-trafficking-conspiracy
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe