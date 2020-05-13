(AGENPARL) – mer 13 maggio 2020 FBI in the News:

May 12, 2020 – Missouri Man Indicted for Hate Crime and Arson Charges

Nicholas J. Proffitt of Missouri has been indicted for damaging religious property because of the property’s religious character.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/missouri-man-indicted-for-hate-crime-and-arson-charges

May 12, 2020 – Man Arrested in Connection with an Attempt to Kidnap Law Enforcement

Christian Stanley Ferguson has been arrested on a charge of attempted kidnapping in connection with his plan to ambush law enforcement, kill them, rob them of their weapons, and start an uprising.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cleveland/news/press-releases/man-arrested-in-connection-with-an-attempt-to-kidnap-law-enforcement

May 11, 2020 – Former Co-Owner and CEO of Pharmacy Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme

John Jeremy Adams of Panama City Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty in a long-running investigation into a prescription drug-billing scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/birmingham/news/press-releases/former-co-owner-and-ceo-of-pharmacy-pleads-guilty-in-prescription-drug-billing-scheme

