FBI in the News:

May 12, 2020 – Missouri Man Indicted for Hate Crime and Arson Charges
Nicholas J. Proffitt of Missouri has been indicted for damaging religious property because of the property’s religious character.
May 12, 2020 – Man Arrested in Connection with an Attempt to Kidnap Law Enforcement
Christian Stanley Ferguson has been arrested on a charge of attempted kidnapping in connection with his plan to ambush law enforcement, kill them, rob them of their weapons, and start an uprising.
May 11, 2020 – Former Co-Owner and CEO of Pharmacy Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Billing Scheme
John Jeremy Adams of Panama City Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty in a long-running investigation into a prescription drug-billing scheme.
