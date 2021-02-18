(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:

Feb. 17, 2021 – Judge Sentences St. Louis County Man for Role in Fentanyl Distribution Ring

Roman Frenchie of Overland has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/judge-sentences-st-louis-county-man-for-role-in-fentanyl-distribution-ring

Feb. 17, 2021 – West Texas Kidnapper Pleads Guilty to Abducting 9-Year-Old Girl

Damien Dre Gonzales of Levelland, Texas, pleaded guilty to abducting a 9-year-old girl from a birthday party.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/west-texas-kidnapper-pleads-guilty-to-abducting-nine-year-old-girl

Feb. 17, 2021 – Six Defendants Arrested in Multiple States for Laundering Proceeds from Fraud Schemes Targeting Victims Across the United States Perpetrated by Ghana-Based Criminal Enterprise

Farouk Appiedu, Fred Asante, Celvin Freeman, Lord Aning, Sadick Edusei Kissi, and Faisal Ali have been arrested in a fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/six-defendants-arrested-in-multiple-states-for-laundering-proceeds-from-fraud-schemes-targeting-victims-across-the-united-states-perpetrated-by-ghana-based-criminal-enterprise

Feb. 17, 2021 – Owner of Queens Carting Company Pleads Guilty to Bribery Scheme

George Kalergios, the owner of several companies operating in the New York City area, pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/owner-of-queens-carting-company-pleads-guilty-to-bribery-scheme

Feb. 17, 2021 – Convicted Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Nearly 25 Years in Federal Prison in Operation That Sold Large Amounts of Cocaine and Marijuana

Karteau Omar Jenkins, one of the leaders of a conspiracy that imported large amounts of cocaine and marijuana into Georgia, received nearly 25 years in prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/convicted-drug-trafficker-sentenced-to-nearly-25-years-in-federal-prison-in-operation-that-sold-large-amounts-of-cocaine-and-marijuana

Feb. 17, 2021 – Maple Grove Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients Out of More Than $2.2 Million

Isaiah Leslie Goodman pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud for defrauding at least 23 of his investor clients.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/maple-grove-investment-advisor-pleads-guilty-to-defrauding-clients-out-of-more-than-22-million

