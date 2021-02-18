(AGENPARL) – gio 18 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:

Feb. 17, 2021 – Judge Sentences Former Accounting Clerk for Defrauding the Company

Stephanie Baker, a former accounting clerk, received 12 months and one day in prison along with restitution to the victims for three counts of mail fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/judge-sentences-former-accounting-clerk-for-defrauding-the-company

Feb. 17, 2021 – San Jose Man Pleads Guilty to Computer Hack That Shut Down Opening Day Concession Sales at San Jose Earthquakes Stadium

Salvatore A. La Rosa of San Jose pleaded guilty in federal court to intentional damage to a protected computer.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/news/press-releases/san-jose-man-pleads-guilty-to-computer-hack-that-shut-down-opening-day-concession-sales-at-san-jose-earthquakes-stadium

Feb. 17, 2021 – Gang Member Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Prison for Gun and Drug Offenses

Jason Figueroa of Hartford has been sentenced to 87 months of imprisonment for crack cocaine distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newhaven/news/press-releases/gang-member-sentenced-to-more-than-seven-years-in-prison-for-gun-and-drug-offenses

Feb. 17, 2021 – Liquor Entrepreneur Arrested for Defrauding Investors

Joseph Cimino, the founder of an Orange County-based tequila company, has been arrested and charged with securities fraud and wire fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/liquor-entrepreneur-arrested-for-defrauding-investors

Feb. 17, 2021 – Warren County Man Admits Role in Scheme to Deceive Bank and Bank Regulators

Gary Ketchum of Hackettstown, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud a bank and bank regulators.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/warren-county-man-admits-role-in-scheme-to-deceive-bank-and-bank-regulators

Feb. 17, 2021 – Neenah Man Sentenced on Child Pornography Charge

Jesse K. Bell of Neenah, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to 38 months’ imprisonment for possession of child pornography.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/neenah-man-sentenced-on-child-pornography-charge

