FBI in the News:

Aug. 10, 2020 – Middleton Man Sentenced for Perjury During Bankruptcy Proceeding

Todd Goldbeck was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for committing perjury during a bankruptcy proceeding and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,466,550.46.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/middleton-man-sentenced-for-perjury-during-bankruptcy-proceeding

Aug. 10, 2020 – McNairy County Man Sentenced to Five Years for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Peyton McCray Roberts has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/memphis/news/press-releases/mcnairy-county-man-sentenced-to-five-years-for-being-a-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm

Aug. 10, 2020 – Member of Santo Domingo Pueblo Charged with Assault on Federal Officers

Stephen Reano was charged with two counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon, and faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/news/press-releases/member-of-santo-domingo-pueblo-charged-with-assault-on-federal-officers

Aug. 10, 2020 – Rockford Man Sentenced to More Than 17 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

Antwan D. Manley was sentenced to 154 months in prison on federal charges of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/chicago/news/press-releases/rockford-man-sentenced-to-more-than-17-years-in-prison-for-drug-trafficking-and-firearm-offenses

Aug. 10, 2020 – Ajo Border Patrol Agent Arrested and Charged with Drug Trafficking

Carlos Victor Passapera Pinott was arrested on multiple counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/phoenix/news/press-releases/ajo-border-patrol-agent-arrested-and-charged-with-drug-trafficking

