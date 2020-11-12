(AGENPARL) – gio 12 novembre 2020 FBI in the News:

Nov. 10, 2020 – Rincon Man Faces Federal Charges for Aiming Laser at Commercial Aircraft

Roger Floyd Hendricks, an Effingham County resident, has been indicted on federal charges for aiming a powerful laser at commercial aircraft.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/rincon-man-faces-federal-charges-for-aiming-laser-at-commercial-aircraft

FBI in the News:

Nov. 10, 2020 – FBI Phoenix Honors Veterans While Providing Opportunity

This Veterans Day, the FBI honors all who have served the U.S. in uniform, including our nearly 6,000 veterans in the bureau.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/phoenix/news/press-releases/fbi-phoenix-honors-veterans-while-providing-opportunity

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Oklahoma Man Charged with Cyberstalking of Savannah Resident

Brannon Jeffries of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is in custody after being charged with stalking a former acquaintance who moved to Savannah for safety.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/oklahoma-man-charged-with-cyberstalking-of-savannah-resident

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Former Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Providing Drugs to Prison Inmates

Former correctional officer Michael L. Jones pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to provide prison inmates with methamphetamine, marijuana, and tobacco.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/former-corrections-officer-pleads-guilty-providing-drugs-to-prison-inmates

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Attorney Who Stole $1.4 Million from Charity Founded to Help Veterans and Their Families is Sentenced

Kevin E. Creed of Litchfield has been sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment for stealing approximately $1.4 million from a charity he organized.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newhaven/news/press-releases/attorney-who-stole-14-million-from-charity-founded-to-help-veterans-and-their-families-is-sentenced

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Boulder Man Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Nearly $32 Million Bank Fraud Scheme

Michael Scott Leslie of Boulder has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/news/press-releases/boulder-man-sentenced-to-five-years-in-federal-prison-for-nearly-32-million-bank-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Three Defendants Plead Guilty in $300 Million Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Terry Lynn Christensen, Todd Allen Hughes, and Jessica Marie Prince pleaded guilty for their roles in a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/three-defendants-plead-guilty-in-300-million-nationwide-telemarketing-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Billings Man Who Sexually Assaulted a Minor Through Coercion Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

James Robert Patterson of Billings, who admitted sexually assaulting a minor girl after he lied about his age, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/billings-man-who-sexually-assaulted-a-minor-through-coercion-sentenced-to-10-years-in-prison

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – East Hartford Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Gun in Hartford

Gregory Crawford of East Hartford has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newhaven/news/press-releases/east-hartford-man-charged-with-illegally-possessing-gun-in-hartford

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – El Dorado Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Possession

Marcus Damon Howard of El Dorado was sentenced to 120 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and other crimes.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/littlerock/news/press-releases/el-dorado-man-sentenced-to-10-years-in-federal-prison-for-drug-trafficking-and-firearms-possession

FBI in the News:

Nov. 9, 2020 – Magnolia Woman Sentenced to More Than Nine Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

Ashley Martin of Magnolia has been sentenced to 110 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/littlerock/news/press-releases/magnolia-woman-sentenced-to-over-nine-years-in-federal-prison-for-drug-trafficking

