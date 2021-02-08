(AGENPARL) – lun 08 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:

Feb. 6, 2021 – Maine Man Charged in Federal Court for Assaulting and Impeding Law Enforcement Officers During U.S. Capitol Breach

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, Maine, appeared in court on charges stemming from his assault on local law enforcement officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/maine-man-charged-in-federal-court-for-assaulting-and-impeding-law-enforcement-officers-during-us-capitol-breach

Feb. 5, 2021 – Felon Sentenced to 91 Months in Federal Prison for Carjacking During 2020 Protests

Damion Lemont Hayes of Louisville has been sentenced to 91 months’ imprisonment for his role in a carjacking.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/louisville/news/press-releases/felon-sentenced-to-91-months-in-federal-prison-for-carjacking-during-2020-protests

Feb. 5, 2021 – Oregon Biotech Consultant Charged in Insider Trading Scheme

Mark Joseph Ahn, an Oregon biotechnology consultant, has been charged in federal court in Boston in connection with his role in an insider trading scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/oregon-biotech-consultant-charged-in-insider-trading-scheme

Feb. 5, 2021 – Shrewsbury Woman Pleads Guilty to Perjury Charge in Connection with Tax Fraud Investigation

Linda Le of Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to lying about her role with a Worcester-based employment agency while testifying before a federal grand jury.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/shrewsbury-woman-pleads-guilty-to-perjury-charge-in-connection-with-tax-fraud-investigation

Feb. 5, 2021 – New Hampshire Man Pleads Guilty to Child Exploitation Charges

Donald Gibson of Nashua, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to traveling to have sex with a minor and child pornography offenses.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/new-hampshire-man-pleads-guilty-to-child-exploitation-charges

Feb. 5, 2021 – Providence Man Indicted for Torching a Providence Police Cruiser During June 2020 Riots

Luis Joel Sierra of Providence has been charged with arson, alleging that he intentionally set a Providence Police Department cruiser on fire during a riot.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/providence-man-indicted-for-torching-a-providence-police-cruiser-during-june-2020-riots

Feb. 5, 2021 – California Private Equity Executive Agrees to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Case

William E. McGlashan, Jr., a former senior executive at TPG Capital, has agreed to plead guilty in connection with his involvement in the college admissions case.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/california-private-equity-executive-agrees-to-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-case

