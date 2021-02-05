(AGENPARL) – ven 05 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:

Feb. 4, 2021 – The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department Need Your Help Identifying an Individual Who Robbed a U.S. Bank Branch

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying an individual who robbed a U.S. Bank.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/news/press-releases/the-fbi-rocky-mountain-safe-streets-task-force-and-denver-police-department-need-your-help-identifying-an-individual-who-robbed-a-us-bank-branch

Feb. 4, 2021 – Orlando Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Attempting to Sexually Entice 8-Year-Old Child

Jeffrey Aronofsky of Orlando has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/tampa/news/press-releases/orlando-man-sentenced-to-20-years-for-attempting-to-sexually-entice-eight-year-old-child

Feb. 4, 2021 – New Orleans Man Sentenced for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Gerard Lawless of New Orleans has been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/new-orleans-man-sentenced-for-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm

Feb. 4, 2021 – Yassein Said Found Guilty of Concealing ‘10 Most Wanted’ Suspect Yaser Said from Arrest

A federal jury has found the brother of capital murder suspect Yaser Said guilty of helping the 10 Most Wanted suspect evade capture for more than 12 years.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/yassein-said-found-guilty-of-concealing10-most-wanted-suspect-yaser-said-from-arrest

Feb. 4, 2021 – Three Individuals Indicted for Stealing an ATM with More Than $20,000

Oscar Valderrama-Albaladejo, Juan Tyler López Gerraughty, and Alex Manuel López Felicie were charged with bank larceny in connection with stealing an ATM.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/three-individuals-indicted-for-stealing-an-atm-with-over-20000

Feb. 4, 2021 – Pierre Woman Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter

Emerald Plenty Chief of Pierre, South Dakota, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for involuntary manslaughter.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/pierre-woman-indicted-for-involuntary-manslaughter

Feb. 4, 2021 – Former Controller of Lancaster County Oil and Gas Company Sentenced to Three Years for Participating in $65 Million Bank Fraud

Judith Avilez of Elizabethtown has been sentenced to three years in prison for participating in a massive bank fraud scheme over many years.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/former-controller-of-lancaster-county-oil–gas-company-sentenced-to-three-years-for-participating-in-65-million-bank-fraud

Feb. 4, 2021 – Inmates Indicted for Assaulting an Officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center

Inmates Héctor Maldonado Maldonado and Miguel Santana Avilés have been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanjuan/news/press-releases/inmates-indicted-for-assaulting-an-officer-at-the-metropolitan-detention-center

Feb. 4, 2021 – Pine Ridge Man Indicted on Assault and Firearm Charges

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/pine-ridge-man-indicted-on-assault-and-firearm-charges

Feb. 4, 2021 – Ex-Oil Executive Who Stole More Than $2 Million Sent to Prison

Robert Andrew Bishop of Katy has been ordered to federal prison after he admitted to embezzling more than $2 million from a local oil services company.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/news/press-releases/ex-oil-exec-who-stole-more-than-2-million-sent-to-prison

Feb. 4, 2021 – Former New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency Employee Admits Production of Child Pornography

Kayan Frazier of Atlantic County, New Jersey, admitted producing images of child sexual abuse.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/former-njdcpp-employee-admits-production-of-child-pornography

Feb. 4, 2021 – GPB Capital Founder and CEO Among Three Individuals Indicted in Private Equity Investment Fraud

An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging three individuals with securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/gpb-capital-founder-and-ceo-among-three-individuals-indicted-in-private-equity-investment-fraud

Feb. 4, 2021 – Gilbert Man Charged with Threatening Former Assistant U.S. Attorney, Her Family and Associates

James Patrick Giannakos, Jr., of Gilbert has been charged with threatening a former Assistant United States Attorney, her family, and associates.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia/news/press-releases/gilbert-man-charged-with-threatening-former-assistant-us-attorney-her-family-and-associates

Feb. 4, 2021 – Theft of 27 Firearms in Business Burglary Sends Great Falls Man to Prison for More Than Six Years

Carlyle Ray Wells of Great Falls, who admitted breaking into an outfitting business and stealing 27 firearms, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/theft-of-27-firearms-in-business-burglary-sends-great-falls-man-to-prison-for-more-than-six-years

