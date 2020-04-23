(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 FBI in the News:
April 23, 2020 – FBI Memphis Honors Nashville Predators NHL Team with Director’s Community Leadership Award
The FBI Memphis Field Office is pleased to announce the Nashville Predators as the recipient of the 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA).
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/memphis/news/press-releases/fbi-memphis-honors-nashville-predators-nhl-team-with-directors-community-leadership-award
