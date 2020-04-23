giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

23/04/2020 COVID-19: HANDBOOK FOR PARLIAMENTARIANS ON THE COUNCIL OF EUROPE ISTANBUL CONVENTION

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES FLIGHT FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS STRANDED IN FIJI

EUROPA, DI MAIO: RAGGIUNTO PRIMO IMPORTANTE RISULTATO IL RECOVERY FUND, ORA LAVORARE…

EUROPA, MERKEL: SI A RECOVERY FUND, GERMANIA STA BENE SOLO SE EUROPA…

EUROPA, SALVINI: APPROVATO IL MES, UNA DRAMMATICA IPOTECA SUL FUTURO DELL’ITALIA E…

CS_SCUOLA. QUESTIONARI SU OPINIONI STUDENTI? MINISTERO SI DISSOCIA

EUROPA, CONTE: COMMISSIONE LAVORERA’ IN QUESTI GIORNI PER PRESENTARE GIA’ IL PROSSIMO…

RAI: CARRARA (FI), DA GIARRUSSO SOLO FANGO E NESSUNA IDEA

EUROPA, CONFERENZA STAMPA DI GIUSEPPE CONTE ALLE 20,15

Agenparl

FBI IN THE NEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 FBI in the News:
April 23, 2020 – FBI Memphis Honors Nashville Predators NHL Team with Director’s Community Leadership Award
The FBI Memphis Field Office is pleased to announce the Nashville Predators as the recipient of the 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA).
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/memphis/news/press-releases/fbi-memphis-honors-nashville-predators-nhl-team-with-directors-community-leadership-award
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More