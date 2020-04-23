(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 FBI in the News:

April 22, 2020 – Wagner Man Sentenced for Simple Assault

Francis Stanford Stricker of Wagner, South Dakota, has been sentenced to two years’ probation for simple assault.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/wagner-man-sentenced-for-simple-assault

April 22, 2020 – Utah U.S. Attorney Highlights DOJ China Initiative During Remarks at Salt Lake City Security Webinar

Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber shared highlights of the Department of Justice’s China Initiative with law enforcement agents and officers.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/utah-us-attorney-highlights-doj-china-initiative-during-remarks-at-salt-lake-city-security-webinar

April 22, 2020 – FBI New York Recognizes Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Honors Those Who Persevere

Every year federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies honor victims of crime to draw attention to those who have suffered.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/fbi-new-york-recognizes-crime-victims-rights-week-and-honors-those-who-persevere

