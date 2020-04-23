giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
FBI IN THE NEWS

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 FBI in the News:
April 22, 2020 – Wagner Man Sentenced for Simple Assault
Francis Stanford Stricker of Wagner, South Dakota, has been sentenced to two years’ probation for simple assault.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/wagner-man-sentenced-for-simple-assault
FBI in the News:
April 22, 2020 – Utah U.S. Attorney Highlights DOJ China Initiative During Remarks at Salt Lake City Security Webinar
Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber shared highlights of the Department of Justice’s China Initiative with law enforcement agents and officers.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/utah-us-attorney-highlights-doj-china-initiative-during-remarks-at-salt-lake-city-security-webinar
FBI in the News:
April 22, 2020 – FBI New York Recognizes Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Honors Those Who Persevere
Every year federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies honor victims of crime to draw attention to those who have suffered.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/fbi-new-york-recognizes-crime-victims-rights-week-and-honors-those-who-persevere
