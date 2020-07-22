(AGENPARL) – mer 22 luglio 2020 FBI in the News:

July 21, 2020 – Ohio House Speaker, Former Chair of Ohio Republican Party, Four Other Individuals, and 501(c)(4) Entity Charged in Federal Public Corruption Racketeering Conspiracy Involving $60 Million

Larry Householder, the Ohio Speaker of the House, was arrested and charged, along with four others, in a federal racketeering conspiracy.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/ohio-house-speaker-former-chair-of-ohio-republican-party-three-other-individuals–501c4-entity-charged-in-federal-public-corruption-racketeering-conspiracy-involving-60-million

July 21, 2020 – McNairy County Man Sentenced to 38 Years for Two Armed Bank Robberies

Gene Allen Howell of Selmer has been convicted of aggravated bank robbery, felony possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/memphis/news/press-releases/mcnairy-county-man-sentenced-to-38-years-for-two-armed-bank-robberies

July 21, 2020 – Erie Man Facing Charges Related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Gregory Samuel Mancini, a resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been indicted on charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/erie-man-facing-charges-related-to-the-sexual-exploitation-of-children

July 21, 2020 – North Carolina Native is Sentenced to Eight Years for Stealing Millions from Medicaid

Tony Garrett Taylor of North Carolina has been sentenced to 96 months in prison for stealing more than $6.1 million from Medicaid.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/charlotte/news/press-releases/north-carolina-native-is-sentenced-to-eight-years-for-stealing-millions-from-medicaid

July 21, 2020 – Gang Leader Sentenced to 45 Years for Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder

Rashaun Antonio Taylor, a former leader of the Nine Trey Gangsters, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/norfolk/news/press-releases/gang-leader-sentenced-to-45-years-for-racketeering-conspiracy-and-murder

July 21, 2020 – Former Local Militia Commander Sentenced to Eight Months’ Imprisonment for Firearms Offenses

Former Militia Commander, Paul Nicholas III, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment for firearms offenses.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/former-local-militia-commander-sentenced-to-eight-months-imprisonment-for-firearms-offenses

July 21, 2020 – Five Indicted in Toledo City Council Bribery and Extortion Scheme

Four sitting Toledo City Council members and one local attorney have been charged for their participation in a bribery and extortion scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cleveland/news/press-releases/five-indicted-in-toledo-city-council-bribery-and-extortion-scheme

