lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

LEGGE ELETTORALE, IV: NON C’E’ MAGGIORANZA SU TESTO BASE PD-M5S

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: A LAMPEDUSA SBARCO SOTTO IL NASO DEL MINISTRO. QUESTO GOVERNO…

21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

21ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE PRC GOVERNMENT’S PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH AT THE RICHARD NIXON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER A SPEECH AT THE RICHARD NIXON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: A LAMPEDUSA SBARCO SOTTO IL NASO DEL MINISTRO. QUESTO GOVERNO…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: UN MILIONE DI RAGAZZI RISCHIANO DI RESTARE FUORI DALLE CLASSI…

L.ELETTORALE: SISTO (FI), COMMISSIONE SOSPESA PER PREGIUDIZIALE SU NUMERO M5S

Agenparl

FBI IN THE NEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 20 luglio 2020 FBI in the News:
July 17, 2020 – Providence Man Indicted for Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine
Casimiro Pereira of Providence was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/providence-man-indicted-for-trafficking-crystal-meth-crack-cocaine
FBI in the News:
July 17, 2020 – Three Members of Brooklyn-Based Real Ryte Set of the Bloods Gang Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges
Three alleged members of the Real Ryte set of the Bloods street gang were charged with crimes related to their participation in acts of violence.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/three-members-of-brooklyn-based-real-ryte-set-of-the-bloods-gang-arrested-for-attempted-murder-and-other-charges
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More