(AGENPARL) – lun 20 luglio 2020 FBI in the News:
July 17, 2020 – Providence Man Indicted for Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine
Casimiro Pereira of Providence was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/providence-man-indicted-for-trafficking-crystal-meth-crack-cocaine
FBI in the News:
July 17, 2020 – Three Members of Brooklyn-Based Real Ryte Set of the Bloods Gang Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges
Three alleged members of the Real Ryte set of the Bloods street gang were charged with crimes related to their participation in acts of violence.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/three-members-of-brooklyn-based-real-ryte-set-of-the-bloods-gang-arrested-for-attempted-murder-and-other-charges
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe