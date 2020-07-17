(AGENPARL) – ven 17 luglio 2020 FBI in the News:

July 17, 2020 – Blair County Man Charged with Unlawful Possession of Multiple Drugs

Jesse Daniel Ginter has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1 million, or both.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/blair-county-man-charged-with-unlawful-possession-of-multiple-drugs

July 16, 2020 – Prairie Village Man Pleads Guilty to Multi-Million-Dollar Payday Loan Fraud, $8 Million Tax Evasion

Joel Jerome Tucker pleaded guilty in federal court to engaging in two separate fraud schemes related to millions of dollars in false payday loan debt and to tax evasion totaling more than $8 million.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/prairie-village-man-pleads-guilty-to-multi-million-dollar-payday-loan-fraud-8-million-tax-evasion

July 16, 2020 – Jamestown Man Arrested While on Parole Pleads Guilty to Crack Cocaine Charge

Earl Stone, Jr., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/buffalo/news/press-releases/jamestown-man-arrested-while-on-parole-pleads-guilty-to-crack-cocaine-charge

July 16, 2020 – Little Rock Woman Charged with COVID Relief Fraud

Ganell Tubbs was arrested based on allegations she fraudulently obtained nearly $2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/littlerock/news/press-releases/little-rock-woman-charged-with-covid-relief-fraud

July 16, 2020 – Philadelphia Man Admits to Role in Cocaine, Heroin, and Fentanyl Distribution Operation

Jason Lamonte Bryant has pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine hydrochloride, and cocaine base.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/philadelphia-man-admits-to-role-in-cocaine-heroin-and-fentanyl-distribution-operation

July 16, 2020 – Federal Judge Sentences Boone, N.C. Man to 20 Years for Transporting and Possessing Child Pornography

Thomas Arthur Rittenhouse was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and registration as a sex offender, on child pornography charges.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/charlotte/news/press-releases/federal-judge-sentences-boone-nc-man-to-20-years-for-transporting-and-possessing-child-pornography

July 16, 2020 – Former Gym Owner Sentenced to 30 Years for Drug Trafficking

Alex Jermaine Burnett, the former owner of 9Round Gym in Peninsula Town Center, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for leading a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/norfolk/news/press-releases/former-gym-owner-sentenced-to-30-years-for-drug-trafficking

July 16, 2020 – Former Office Manager for the Rapid City Rush Hockey Team Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Tax Evasion

Jennifer Durham pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion in federal district court for stealing $700,000 from Rapid City Professional Hockey, LLC.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/former-office-manager-for-the-rapid-city-rush-hockey-team-pleads-guilty-to-wire-fraud-and-tax-evasion

July 16, 2020 – Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Six Armed Robberies

Phillip Cottman was sentenced to 336 months and one day in prison for a series of armed robberies over a three year period.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/philadelphia-man-sentenced-to-28-years-in-prison-for-six-armed-robberies

July 16, 2020 – Attorney General William Barr Assesses the Threats Posed by the Global Ambitions of the People’s Republic of China

U.S. Attorney General William Barr addressed an audience of corporate and academic leaders in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on the threats posed by the People’s Republic of China to American interests.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/detroit/news/press-releases/attorney-general-william-barr-assesses-the-threats-posed-by-the-global-ambitions-of-the-peoples-republic-of-china

July 16, 2020 – Two Dayton Men Sentenced to Federal Prison Time for Possessing Child Pornography

David Dwayne Weaver and Zachary Marra have been sentenced in federal court to each serve more than five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/two-dayton-men-sentenced-to-federal-prison-time-for-possessing-child-pornography

July 16, 2020 – New Jersey Man Charged with Conspiring to Distribute Controlled Substances Resulting in Death

James R. Bell conspired with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, resulting in the death of a person.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/new-jersey-man-charged-with-conspiring-to-distribute-controlled-substances-resulting-in-death

July 16, 2020 – Associate of “Born to Kill” Drug Gang Leader Sentenced to Ten Months in Prison for Lying to the FBI

Hai Nguyen was sentenced to ten months in prison for lying to the FBI during the course of a double homicide investigation.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/associate-of-born-to-kill-drug-gang-leader-sentenced-to-ten-months-in-prison-for-lying-to-the-fbi

