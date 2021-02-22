(AGENPARL) – lun 22 febbraio 2021 FBI in the News:

Feb. 22, 2021 – Brooklyn Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Soho Luxury Retail Store

Eric Spencer of Brooklyn has been arrested for his participation in an armed robbery of a luxury retail store in New York, New York, on February 2, 2021.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/brooklyn-man-charged-with-armed-robbery-of-soho-luxury-retail-store

FBI in the News:

Feb. 22, 2021 – Former Bearcreek Township Trustee Entered a Plea of Guilty

Katina Miller, the former Trustee of the Bearcreek Township Trustee’s Office located in Bryant, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/indianapolis/news/press-releases/former-bearcreek-township-trustee-entered-a-plea-of-guilty

FBI in the News:

Feb. 22, 2021 – Local, State, and Federal Prosecutors Launch Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force

Authorities have joined forces to combat the criminal movement of cyber fraud proceeds through banks in the Atlanta area by employing BEC fraud schemes.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/local-state-and-federal-prosecutors-launch-georgia-cyber-fraud-task-force

FBI in the News:

Feb. 22, 2021 – Orlando Man Sentenced to More Than Four Years for Multi-Million-Dollar Investment Fraud Scheme

Edison Denizard of Orlando has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/tampa/news/press-releases/orlando-man-sentenced-to-more-than-four-years-for-multi-million-dollar-investment-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Rogers Men Charged with Illegal Possession of 27 Firearms, Explosive Device, and Bald Eagle

Theodore Lutton and Christine Lutton, both of Rogers, Ohio, have been charged with various violations after law enforcement investigators search their property.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cleveland/news/press-releases/rogers-man-charged-with-illegal-possession-of-27-firearms-explosive-device-and-bald-eagle

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Fargo Man Sentenced for Attempting to Derail a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Train

Skylar Dayne Goodman of Fargo, North Dakota, has been sentenced to four days’ incarceration for attempting to derail a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/fargo-man-sentenced-for-attempting-to-derail-a-bnsf-train

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Purported 501(c)(4) Admits to Being Used to Conceal Corrupt Payments Related to Passage of Legislation

An organization charged as part of a public corruption racketeering conspiracy pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/purported-501c4-admits-to-being-used-to-conceal-corrupt-payments-related-to-passage-of-legislation

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Former Vermillion Township Clerk Charged with $650,000 Wire Fraud Scheme

Maryann Helen Stoffel of Hastings, Minnesota, has been charged with wire fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/former-vermillion-township-clerk-charged-with-650000-wire-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Nebraska Man Found Guilty by Federal Jury of Multiple Sioux Falls Bank Robberies

Ferris Valentine of Omaha, Nebraska, has been found guilty of two counts of bank robbery as a result of a federal jury trial in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/minneapolis/news/press-releases/nebraska-man-found-guilty-by-federal-jury-of-multiple-sioux-falls-bank-robberies

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Spencerport Man Arrested After Attempting to Have Sex with a 13-Year-Old Girl

Dale E. Trimmer of Spencerport, New York, has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with the attempted production and receipt of child pornography.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/buffalo/news/press-releases/spencerport-man-arrested-after-attempting-to-have-sex-with-a-13-year-old-girl

FBI in the News:

Feb. 19, 2021 – Cedar Rapids Man Headed to Prison for Possessing Drugs and Guns

Daniel James Abbott from Cedar Rapids, who possessed multiple firearms and drugs, has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/omaha/news/press-releases/cedar-rapids-man-headed-to-prison-for-possessing-drugs-and-guns

