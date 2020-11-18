(AGENPARL) – mer 18 novembre 2020 FBI in the News:

Nov. 17, 2020 – Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Dangers of EXIF Data

The Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment is providing information on building a digital defense against the dangers of EXIF data and how to protect yourself.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/oregon-fbi-tech-tuesday-building-a-digital-defense-against-dangers-of-exif-data

Nov. 16, 2020 – United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant Launches Public Service Announcements on Violent Crime, Elder Fraud, and Opioids

Three Public Service Announcements were released to increase reporting about the Department of Justice’s priority areas of violent crime, elder fraud, and opioids.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/memphis/news/press-releases/united-states-attorney-d-michael-dunavant-launches-public-service-announcements-on-violent-crime-elder-fraud-and-opioids

