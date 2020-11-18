mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
FBI IN THE NEWS

(AGENPARL) – mer 18 novembre 2020 FBI in the News:
Nov. 17, 2020 – Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Dangers of EXIF Data
The Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment is providing information on building a digital defense against the dangers of EXIF data and how to protect yourself.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/oregon-fbi-tech-tuesday-building-a-digital-defense-against-dangers-of-exif-data
FBI in the News:
Nov. 16, 2020 – United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant Launches Public Service Announcements on Violent Crime, Elder Fraud, and Opioids
Three Public Service Announcements were released to increase reporting about the Department of Justice’s priority areas of violent crime, elder fraud, and opioids.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/memphis/news/press-releases/united-states-attorney-d-michael-dunavant-launches-public-service-announcements-on-violent-crime-elder-fraud-and-opioids
