FBI in the News:

July 16, 2020 – UAE Company Admits to North Korean Sanctions Violations and Defrauding the U.S. Government, Agrees to Pay $665,000

Essentra FZE Company Limited, a global supplier of cigarette products, has agreed to pay a $665,112 fine for IEEPA violations and evading sanctions on North Korea.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/uae-company-admits-to-north-korean-sanctions-violations-and-defrauding-the-us-goverment-agrees-to-pay-665000

July 15, 2020 – California Business Man Sentenced to Prison for $25 Million Fraud

Andrew B. Powers was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for orchestrating an investment fraud and money laundering conspiracy that caused losses of $25 million.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/california-business-man-sentenced-to-prison-for-25-million-fraud

July 15, 2020 – Former Federal Corrections Officer Sentenced for Lying to Federal Authorities

Chikosi Legins was sentenced to 54 months in prison for willfully making false statements to federal agents during a federal criminal civil rights investigation.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/richmond/news/press-releases/former-federal-corrections-officer-sentenced-for-lying-to-federal-authorities

July 15, 2020 – New York Man Charged with Wire Fraud in Alleged Multi-Million-Dollar Cryptocurrency Investment Scheme

Douglas Jae Woo Kim of New York has been charged in a criminal complaint with wire fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/news/press-releases/new-york-man-charged-with-wire-fraud-in-alleged-multi-million-dollar-cryptocurrency-investment-scheme

