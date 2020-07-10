(AGENPARL) – ven 10 luglio 2020 FBI in the News:

July 10, 2020 – Human Remains Identified as Missing Man from Manchester, New Hampshire

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts has positively identified the human remains that were recovered by the FBI Boston Division’s Evidence Response Team on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/human-remains-identified-as-missing-man-from-manchester-new-hampshire

July 9, 2020 – Statement on the Recovery of Human Remains in Methuen, Massachusetts

The FBI Boston Division’s Evidence Response Team and partners recovered human remains in Methuen, Massachusetts. The remains will be turned over to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and DNA analysis.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/statement-on-the-recovery-of-human-remains-in-methuen-massachusetts

July 9, 2020 – Philadelphia Man Admits to Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution

Richard Gaines has admitted to opioid distribution and faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/philadelphia-man-admits-to-heroin-and-fentanyl-distribution

July 9, 2020 – FBI Media Alert: Man Flees in Convertible After Robbing Albuquerque Bank

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque bank and fled in a white Ford Mustang convertible on July 9, 2020.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/news/press-releases/fbi-media-alert-man-flees-in-convertible-after-robbing-albuquerque-bank

July 9, 2020 – Mother and Daughter From Evansville Charged with COVID-19 Related Wire Fraud

Rose Ann Azzarello and Andrea Renee Pytlinski were arrested and charged with wire fraud, having received multiple ACH deposits from the State of Washington.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/indianapolis/news/press-releases/mother-and-daughter-from-evansville-charged-with-covid-19-related-wire-fraud

July 9, 2020 – Developer Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud First NBC Bank Over $6 Million

Warren G. Treme was charged with conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/developer-charged-with-conspiracy-to-defraud-first-nbc-bank-over-6-million

July 9, 2020 – Third Member of Internet Romance Fraud Scheme to Serve 102 Months in Federal Prison

Nnamdi Franklin Ojimba has been sentenced to 102 months in federal prison for his role in a fraudulent romance scheme involving victims throughout the United States.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/third-member-of-internet-romance-fraud-scheme-to-serve-102-months-in-federal-prison

July 9, 2020 – “Operation Wu Block” Defendant Pleads Guilty

Latasha Bishop, a defendant charged in an ongoing, large-scale drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Operation Wu Block,” has pleaded guilty to one count distribution of methamphetamine.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/operation-wu-block-defendant-pleads-guilty

July 9, 2020 – DeCavalcante Associate Sentenced to 76 Months in Prison for Cocaine Distribution and Gun Possession

Mario Galli III, an associate of the DeCavalcante crime family, was sentenced to 76 months in prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and firearm crimes.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/decavalcante-associate-sentenced-to-76-months-in-prison-for-cocaine-distribution-and-gun-possession

July 9, 2020 – Bosnian National Sentenced for Providing Material Support to Terrorists

Nihad Rosic, a.k.a. Yahya Abuayesha Mudzahid, conspired with others to materially support terrorist activities, including a conspiracy to commit an act of murder or maiming outside the United States.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/bosnian-national-sentenced-for-providing-material-support-to-terrorists-1

July 9, 2020 – Romanian Programmer Admits That He Helped Create Bitclub Network, a Fraud Scheme Worth at Least $722 Million

Silviu Catalin Balaci admitted to conspiring to engage in wire fraud and offering and selling unregistered securities in connection with his role in BitClub Network, a cryptocurrency mining scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/romanian-programmer-admits-that-he-helped-create-bitclub-network-a-fraud-scheme-worth-at-least-722-million

July 9, 2020 – Aggravated Assault on Menominee Indian Reservation Leads to Prison Sentence

Frank J. Sackatook III will serve 90 months in prison, followed by 36 months on supervised release, for the aggravated assault of a woman on Menominee Indian Reservation in October 2019.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/aggravated-assault-on-menominee-indian-reservation-leads-to-prison-sentence

