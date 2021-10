(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 National Press Releases

FBI Conducts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Redstone Arsenal for the Weapons Management Facility

The FBI, along with its partners in the U.S. Army, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the DEA, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the FBI’s new Weapons Management Facility at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama.

Oct. 20, 2021

