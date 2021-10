(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 National Press Releases

FBI Conducts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Redstone Arsenal for the Weapons Management Facility

The FBI, along with its partners in the U.S. Army, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the DEA, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the FBI’s new Weapons Management Facility at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama.

October 20, 2021

