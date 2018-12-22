FBI Charges Albuquerque Man with Interstate Communications Violation

(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 22 dicembre 2018 The FBI has taken Michael Nissen, 53, of Albuquerque, into custody on a federal complaint charging him with interstate communications in violation of 18 USC 875(c).

The New Mexico State Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nissen in Tijeras, New Mexico on December 19, 2018, and FBI special agents took custody of him.

Nissen had an initial appearance in federal court in Albuquerque December 20, 2018.

No further comment will be made.