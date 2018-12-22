22 Dicembre 2018

Agenparl
Home » FBI Charges Albuquerque Man with Interstate Communications Violation
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

FBI Charges Albuquerque Man with Interstate Communications Violation

by Redazione Redazione

(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 22 dicembre 2018 The FBI has taken Michael Nissen, 53, of Albuquerque, into custody on a federal complaint charging him with interstate communications in violation of 18 USC 875(c).
The New Mexico State Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nissen in Tijeras, New Mexico on December 19, 2018, and FBI special agents took custody of him.
Nissen had an initial appearance in federal court in Albuquerque December 20, 2018.
No further comment will be made.

Related posts

London City Airport-2018-09-30 19:47

Redazione Redazione

Ministry of Finance-2018-10-12 07:45

Redazione Redazione

Monumenti aperti – 57 siti, eventi e MuseoOristano nell'edizione 2018

Ugo Giano

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More