(AGENPARL) – Washington mer 06 marzo 2019

The FBI announces the creation of a dedicated international corruption squad based in its Miami Field Office. The FBI made the decision to expand the program to the Miami Field Office after the success of the FBI’s international corruption squads operating in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The Miami International Corruption Squad will begin operating in March 2019.

The international corruption squads were created to combat international corruption by addressing foreign bribery, kleptocracy, and international antitrust matters. Investigations conducted by these squads generally focus on criminal acts occurring outside U.S. borders but having a nexus to the U.S. The squads routinely partner with foreign law enforcement and FBI legal attaché offices as a force multiplier to combat international corruption matters.

The newly created Miami International Corruption Squad will be staffed with senior agents, forensic accountants, and personnel who have extensive experience conducting complex white-collar crime and corruption investigations.

The FBI will be working in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Fraud Section and Money Laundering Asset Forfeiture Section, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate and prosecute international corruption matters.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-announces-new-international-corruption-squad-in-miami-field-office