FAVOURED FUTURE MARINE FUEL FACES SCALING-UP CHALLENGES

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 26 agosto 2020
The build of ammonia-fuelled ships must ramp up significantly if net carbon-zero emissions targets are to be met; however, accelerating…
Related Stories
- Total’s Mozambique LNG project at risk from insurgent threat
- Refined product data paints grim picture for tanker market
- Beirut port blast puts Tianjin lessons to the test
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133660/Favoured%20future%20marine%20fuel%20faces%20scaling-up%20challenges?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss