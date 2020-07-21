FATHER AND SON, ACHIEVING THE FAMILY DREAM

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mar 21 luglio 2020

Many sons and daughters follow in the footsteps of their parents, particularly those with long, proud family military histories. In the case of the Inglis family from Woree in Queensland, dad has chosen to follow his son’s journey into the Royal Australian Navy.

General Entry Class 381 – Rogers Division graduated from the Royal Australian Navy Recruit School in June 2020. Among the graduates was 48-year-old Recruit Paul Inglis.

Recruit Inglis had watched his son Seaman Electronics Technician James Inglis graduate in similar fashion in May 2019.

Impressed with what his son had achieved, he chose to chase his own long-desired dream and enlist into the Royal Australian Navy himself.

“From a very young age, I had always wanted to join the Navy,” Recruit Inglis said.

“Things change and life sort of got in the way, and I found myself as a father wanting to be at home supporting the raising of my children.”

“We have deep family links that have served in the Navy since WWII, with my grandfather, my father and uncle all serving.”

“Seeing their photos, wearing their uniform, and then grabbing one of their hats, I use to say that one day I will also wear this.”

Before his enlistment, Recruit Inglis worked in the construction industry, achieved a degree in Health and Science and went on to conduct tutoring at the Queensland University of Technology.

“I always dreamt of wearing the uniform, but I thought time had passed me by. It wasn’t until my son shared stories of his journey through Recruit School, that he told me I should give it a go,” Recruit Inglis said.

“I thought I was too old to achieve this, but now that I’ve graduated Recruit School, I just can’t wait to live out that dream.”

Both father and son will now continue their training as Electronic Technicians at HMAS Cerberus, and will then take up a position either on a ship or at one the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Support Units around the country, to consolidate that training.

While they will continue to support each other with their Naval careers, it is likely that we may see yet another Inglis family member march through the Recruit School doors.

“My oldest brother is now considering his options, he has gone through his paperwork and initial testing so we will have to wait and see,” Seaman James Inglis said.

“My father and I have always been very close, but this experience has strengthened those bonds between us.

“I feel very proud to have had the opportunity to watch my dad graduate, just as he watched me do the same last year.

“Who knows where our future career paths will take us, but the opportunity to share in this part of the journey together is pretty special,” he said.

Recruit Paul Inglis stands prouldy with his son Seaman James Inglis on completion of his graduation ceremony from General Entry 381 Rogers Division held at Recruit School of HMAS Cerberus, Victoria.

Fonte/Source: https://news.navy.gov.au/en/Jul2020/People/5940