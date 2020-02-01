(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 01 febbraio 2020

Fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Mong Kok in the small hours of today (February 1) in which a 24-year-old man died.

At about 4.22am, a taxi driven by a 61-year-old man was travelling along Nathan Road towards Tsim Sha Tsui. When approaching 639 Nathan Road, it reportedly knocked down the 24-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious head injuries, the man was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 4.41am.

The taxi driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for further enquiries.

Active investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon West is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers at 3661 9062 or 3661 9000.



Ends/Saturday, February 1, 2020



Issued at HKT 15:31

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/01/P2020020100452.htm