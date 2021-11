(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/21/2021 07:53 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We strongly condemn the terrorist attack today by a Hamas gunman in Jerusalem’s Old City, which killed one person and injured others. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this