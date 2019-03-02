2 Marzo 2019
Fatal stabbing in Havering

(AGENPARL) – London sab 02 marzo 2019

Detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a girl in Havering.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 21:25hrs on Friday, 1 March, to reports of a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

Officers attended and found a girl, believed to be aged 17, suffering from a stab injury. She was pronounced dead at 22:26hrs.

Next of kin have been informed but officers await formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

An investigation has been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC).

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on , Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on .

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/fatal-stabbing-in-havering-360602?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

