Detectives are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Enfield.

The incident happened at about 00:40hrs on Sunday, 26 January at Cattlegate Road at the junction with Burnt Farm Ride, EN2.

Officers were called to reports that a car had collided with a tree.

A passenger in the car, a 20-year-old woman from Enfield, was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries on Tuesday, 28 January.

Formal identification still awaits, but her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The 22-year-old driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He was later also arrested for causing injury by dangerous driving, he has now been released under investigation.

The inquiry is being led by detectives from the Met’s Serous Collision Investigation Unit.

Detective Constable Jade Williamson, said: “A young woman has tragically lost her life and we owe it to her family to find out why. In particular I would ask anyone who saw the incident, or who saw the red Vauxhall Corsa involved being driven before the collision, to call police or Crimestoppers. Your information could be vital in helping us to give a grieving family the answers they deserve.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874 or contact via Twitter Please quote CAD JAN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.