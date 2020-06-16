martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Agenparl

FAST TYROSINASE DETECTION IN EARLY STAGE MELANOMA WITH NANOMOLAR SENSITIVITY USING A NAPHTHALIMIDE-BASED FLUORESCENT READ-OUT PROBE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02256J, Letter
Prashant Kumar, Suprakash Biswas, Apurba Lal Koner
We report an expeditious approach for selective tyrosinase detection in early stage melanoma with nanomolar sensitivity using a napthalimide-based fluorescent probe.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/bnWO46ujw7o/D0NJ02256J

