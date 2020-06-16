FAST TYROSINASE DETECTION IN EARLY STAGE MELANOMA WITH NANOMOLAR SENSITIVITY USING A NAPHTHALIMIDE-BASED FLUORESCENT READ-OUT PROBE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ02256J, Letter

Prashant Kumar, Suprakash Biswas, Apurba Lal Koner

We report an expeditious approach for selective tyrosinase detection in early stage melanoma with nanomolar sensitivity using a napthalimide-based fluorescent probe.

