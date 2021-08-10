(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Worlds Revealed: Geography & Maps at The Library Of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/10/2021 03:40 PM EDT

Though much of the history of cartography involves map-makers striving to capture the world in increasingly accurate scientific detail, sometimes the domain of the map-maker is to capture the plane of imagined, metaphorical, allegorical, or even spiritual. Such is the journey you’ll take on the “Gospel Temperance Railroad,” a 1908 map creation by George E. […]

🔊 Listen to this