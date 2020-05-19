martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

CORONAVIRUS, CIGNO NERO O CANARINO DELLA MINIERA DI CARBONE?

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY…

Agenparl

FARMS REMINDED THAT THEY MAY NEED TO PAY SICK LEAVE UNDER NEW LAW

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WISCONSIN (USA), mar 19 maggio 2020

Contact: Paul Mitchell, Extension Agricultural Economics Specialist, 608-320-1162, <a

As the state opens up and the risk of COVID-19 remains, the likelihood that farms are affected continues. Farms with employees are reminded that under the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act (FFCRA), they may be required to pay sick leave to employees affected by COVID-19.

The law passed quickly during a time with lots of COVID-19 news and legislation. As a result, many farms with employees may be unaware of the fact that the law applies to them, just as it does to all small businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

The law is meant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by making it financially possible for employees to stay at home if needed. To help make this paid sick leave feasible for small businesses, the federal government will provide dollar-for-dollar reimbursement through tax credits.

Farms are required to pay up to 80 hours of sick leave at full wages to W-2 employees who are unable to work because they are quarantined under government orders or medical advice, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or seeking a medical diagnosis. Farms are required to pay up to 80 hours of sick leave at two-thirds of regular wages to employees who are unable to work because they must care for someone under quarantine or to provide child care. Paid family and medical leave was also expanded, now required for up to 12 weeks. Eligible employees include those who receive W-2 statements from the farm and does not include those who receive 1099s.

Farms can pay for this newly required sick leave by retaining part of their quarterly payroll taxes, or even receive advanced payment of tax credits. Note that farms receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans cannot use PPP to pay sick leave and then apply the FFCRA tax credit.

A University of Wisconsin-Madision Division of Extension fact sheet is available summarizing the new requirements, including several links to official sources for information on compliance: https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/2020/04/08/families-first-coronavirus-recovery-act-legal-obligations-for-farms-with-employees-during-covid-19/. Farms will want to work with their tax providers or accountants to properly claim the tax credit and may want to seek formal legal advice to ensure that they are in compliance.

Sharing is Caring – Click Below to Share

Fonte/Source: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/news/2020/05/18/farmers-sick-leave/

Post collegati

FARMS REMINDED THAT THEY MAY NEED TO PAY SICK LEAVE UNDER NEW LAW

Redazione

MANAGING MENTAL HEALTH WITH YOGA

Redazione

STAYING SAFE IN THE CAB DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

UMSL CLINICIANS JOIN WITH PEERS IN UM SYSTEM TO HELP MISSOURIANS COPE WITH COVID-19 AND BEYOND

Redazione

THE COMING CRISIS: PREVENTING A HUNGER CATASTROPHE AMID THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

SPARTAN DESIGNS NO-TOUCH TOOL FOR DOOR HANDLES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More