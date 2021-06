(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 15 giugno 2021



Boosting biodiversity on farms is crucial to make them more resilient to climate change and protect future food security, but it will not happen without change across the food supply chain from seed producer to consumer, agronomists say.

Fonte/Source: https://horizon-magazine.eu/article/farmers-urgently-need-diversify-they-cannot-do-it-alone.html