(AGENPARL) – MINNESOTA (USA), mar 26 gennaio 2021 Minnesota farmers who fall into financial hardship this year could have more time to renegotiate debts with creditors, a move advocates say would help them navigate practical difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fonte/Source: http://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/sessiondaily/SDView.aspx?StoryID=15494