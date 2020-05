(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 05 maggio 2020

In this article, the three authors of The State – Cody Lyon, Randy Dwyer and Michael Sistak – discuss whether the governor’s party affiliation will influence President Trump’s campaign in various swing states. Lyon, Dwyer and Sistak are the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Advocacy and Political Affairs team.

Full Article

Fonte/Source: https://www.fb.org/news/farm-families-can-help-in-the-fight-against-opioid-addiction