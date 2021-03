(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), mer 10 marzo 2021

There’s been a lot of talk about the cattle market back in DC. There’s been a new bill introduced in the Senate. It’s significant to every producer…because of all the secrecy of contracts.

Fonte/Source: https://www.idahofb.org/News-Media/2021/03/farm-bureaus-podcast-us-senate