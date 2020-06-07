FARE DISCOUNTS GOOD TO GO AS LONG HAUL TRAIN SERVICES SET TO RESUME

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 07 giugno 2020

Travellers can save up to 60 per cent on the price of a ticket for long-distance train travel in Queensland following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, said Queensland Rail was reinstating reduced and suspended travel and tourism services gradually from June 13, with most services fully restored ahead of the school holidays.

“To celebrate long-distance services being reinstated, the Queensland Escape sale means Queenslanders are good to go with huge price discounts to support them to get out of the house, jump on a train and explore our great state,” Mr Bailey said.

“If you’ve ever wanted to head out to Longreach on the Spirit of the Outback or explore the tropics on the iconic Kuranda Scenic Railway, now’s your chance – and right in time for the school holidays.”

Mr Bailey said although services were ramping back up, measures implemented to help keep customers safe in response to the global coronavirus pandemic would remain.

“Social distancing measures will still be in place on all services, as will the heightened cleaning regime across the fleet,” he said.

“We want Queenslanders to relax and enjoy a holiday, but we also want them to remain safe.”

With more trains returning to the network, Mr Bailey reminded Queenslanders to be alert around level crossings.

“More services not only means more opportunities to travel, but also more activity at level crossings, so please be careful, especially if you live in regional Queensland where trains haven’t been running as often,” he said.

Queensland Rail’s Queensland Escape sale will be available for travel between 13 June and 12 July 2020.

To view the timetable changes, please visit www.queenslandrailtravel.com.au, and to make a booking, contact Queensland Rail Travel on 1800 TRAINS (872 467). Bookings can be made from Monday 8 June 2020.

ENDS

The Queensland Escape sale*

Service Discount Kuranda Scenic Railway 50 per cent off Heritage Class fares Gulflander 50 per cent off Normanton-Croydon fares Spirit of the Outback 60 per cent off economy fares Inlander and Westlander 60 per cent off economy fares North Coast Line (Tilt Train and Spirit of Queensland) 60 per cent off economy and premium economy fares

*These fares are valid for travel between 13 June and 12 July 2020.

Timetable changes

Service Current timetable From 13/6/20 From 27/6/20 (Start of school holidays) From 19/9/20 Rockhampton Tilt Train 4 return services per week 8 Northbound, 7 Southbound services per week 8 Northbound, 7 Southbound services per week 8 Northbound, 7 Southbound services per week Bundaberg Tilt Train 2 return services per week 4 Northbound, 5 Southbound services per week 4 Northbound, 5 Southbound services per week 4 Northbound, 5 Southbound services per week Spirit of Queensland 3 return services per week 5 return services per week 5 return services per week 5 return services per week Spirit of the Outback Suspended 1 return service per week – commencing 23 June 2 return services per week 2 return services per week Westlander Suspended Suspended 1 return service per week 2 return services per week Inlander Suspended Suspended 1 return service per week 2 return services per week Gulflander Suspended 1 return service per week as per schedule – Wednesday 17 June 1 return service per week 1 return service per week Kuranda Scenic Railway 1 (12 car) Suspended Suspended 1 return service per day as per schedule 1 return service per day Kuranda Scenic Railway 2 (15 car) Suspended 1 return service on Saturday and Sunday 1 return service per day 1 return service per day

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/7/fare-discounts-good-to-go-as-long-haul-train-services-set-to-resume