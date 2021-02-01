lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
FAR NORTH REGIONAL TENNIS OPEN DAYS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

It might be game, set, match on your summer holidays but the summer of tennis is just getting started! So chuck on your runners and join us for a hit at your local tennis club as part of our regional open days! With over 14 participating clubs across the far north, there’s bound to be a club near you! Find a club near you.

  • Cairns International Tennis Centre
  • Cairns Tennis Club
  • Clifton Beach Tennis Club
  • Earlville Tennis Club
  • Edmonton Tennis Club
  • Edge Hill Tennis Club
  • Freshwater Tennis Club

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/far-north-regional-tennis-open-days

