(AGENPARL) – Queensland (Australia), mar 21 gennaio 2020

The Palaszczuk Government is partnering with councils in Cairns and Lockhart River to deliver Great Australian Bites this Australia Day weekend – a food and music program showcasing Queensland’s regional and remote communities.

Member for Cook Cynthia Lui said the events were an opportunity to celebrate all there is to love about Australia.

“Great Australian Bites is an opportunity for Far North Queenslanders to come together to enjoy fresh regional produce cooked by local chefs, while listening to home grown entertainment and soaking up the summer atmosphere,” Ms Lui said.

The Cairns event will be held at The Esplanade from 10am to 2pm on Australia Day, Sunday 26 January 2020,

The Lockhart River event will be held at the Community Hall from 3pm to 10pm on Sunday 26 January 2020

“Australia Day Ambassadors will attend Australia Day Awards ceremonies in Cairns and in the Cook Shire.

“Miss Lakeisha Patterson OAM, a Paralympic gold medal winning swimmer, will be presenting at the Cairns Australia Day Awards ceremony, and community advocate and visionary, Ms Gail Ker OAM will be presenting Awards in the Cook Shire.”

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said that the events would give locals the chance to celebrate what it means to be an Australian.

“I would love to see as many locals as possible at the events to celebrate – there is something for everyone,” said Mr Healy.

The Premier said they will be among more than 40 high-profile Queenslanders, including Queensland Greats, television personalities, entrepreneurs and athletes, who are participating in more than 58 council-run events taking place across the State as part of the Australia Day Ambassador Program.

“Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be Australian, to celebrate our vision of contemporary Australia and to acknowledge our history,” the Premier said.

“Communities large and small are the foundation on which Australia is built, and I encourage all Queenslanders, far and wide, to come together to celebrate on our national day.

“My Government is proud to continue its work on behalf of all Queenslanders promoting and protecting our State’s wonderful diversity.

“Australia Day is an opportunity for all of us to remember who we are and to consider how lucky we are to live in Queensland.”

The Australia Day Ambassador Program and Australia Day Program of events and activities in Queensland are proudly supported by the Queensland Government in partnership with the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council. Great Australian Bites events are delivered in partnership with Triple M and the hit Network.

For more information about Australia Day celebrations in Queensland, visit http://qld.australiaday.org.au/

For more information about the Australia Day Ambassador Program visit http://qld.australiaday.org.au/news/australia-day-ambassadors-program/

ENDS

Media Contact:

Premier’s office – Zoe Russell – 0439 982 347

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/1/21/far-north-communities-to-celebrate-australia-day-2020