19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

QATAR: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CHANGES IN EXIT VISAS FOR…

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROJECT OFFICER

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BLAIR REGARDING THE WINTER STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

GOVERNMENT GIVES POLICE NEW POWERS TO PROTECT VICTIMS OF STALKING

LIBIA, DI MAIO IN PARTENZA PER BERLINO, PORTEREMO LA VOCE DELL’ITALIA

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

Home » FANLING SWIMMING POOL TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Agenparl English Social Network

FANLING SWIMMING POOL TEMPORARILY CLOSED

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020

Fanling Swimming Pool temporarily closed

****************************************


Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:

     Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

     The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (January 19) that Fanling Swimming Pool in North District has been temporarily closed for cleaning and superchlorination following the discovery of a small amount of vomit in the pool.

     It will be reopened at 7pm today.

     The department appeals to swimmers to be considerate and to keep the swimming pools clean. They are advised not to swim after a full meal and should use the toilet facilities if necessary before swimming.

Ends/Sunday, January 19, 2020

Issued at HKT 15:33

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/19/P2020011900495.htm

Related posts

В Таджикистане российские военные встретились с митрополитом Русской Православной Церкви в Центральной Азии

Redazione

Сибирские разведчики приступили к отработке тактико-специальных задач на полигоне в Алтайском крае

Redazione

FANLING SWIMMING POOL TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Redazione

DUE TO ROAD SITUATION AT HONG KONG ISLAND , THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES HAVE BEEN ADJUSTED AS FOLLOWS: THE FOLLOWING DAYTIME BUS ROUTES ARE TRUNCATED / DIVERTED: HONG KONG ISLAND ROUTES: 1, 5B, 10, 11, 260, 720, 780, 788 CROSS HARBOUR ROUTES: 101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, 109, 111, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 170, 182, 307, 601, 603, 619, 671, 673, 680, 681, 690, 905, 914, 948, 960, 961, 967, 968, 978, W1 RE-ROUTEING WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE FOR OTHER ROUTES ACCORDING TO ACTUAL TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. SOME DEPARTURES MAY BE TERMINATED AT MID-WAY BUS STOPS. PASSENGERS PLEASE FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM SITE STAFF AT THE SCENE. OTHER AD-HOC TRAFFIC AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT MEASURES, INCLUDING ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES, TRAFFIC DIVERSION, ALTERATION AND SUSPENSION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES MAY BE IMPLEMENTED BY THE POLICE AT ANYTIME DEPENDING ON ACTUAL TRAFFIC AND CROWD CONDITIONS IN THE AREAS. EARLY PLANNING OF JOURNEYS AND USE OF ALTERNATIVE TRAVELLING ROUTES ARE ADVISED TO AVOID UNEXPECTED DELAY. PUBLIC TRANSPORT COMMUTERS ARE ADVISED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE ARRANGEMENTS OF ROUTE DIVERSIONS AND SUSPENSION OR RELOCATION OF STOPS.

Redazione

Вадиму Абдрашитову, народному артисту России

Redazione

DUE TO ROAD SITUATION AT HONG KONG ISLAND , THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES HAVE BEEN ADJUSTED AS FOLLOWS: THE FOLLOWING DAYTIME BUS ROUTES ARE TRUNCATED / DIVERTED: HONG KONG ISLAND ROUTES: 1, 5B, 10, 260, 720, 780, 788 CROSS HARBOUR ROUTES: 101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, 109, 111, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 170, 182, 307, 601, 603, 619, 671, 673, 680, 681, 690, 905, 914, 948, 960, 961, 967, 968, 978, W1 RE-ROUTEING WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE FOR OTHER ROUTES ACCORDING TO ACTUAL TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. SOME DEPARTURES MAY BE TERMINATED AT MID-WAY BUS STOPS. PASSENGERS PLEASE FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM SITE STAFF AT THE SCENE. OTHER AD-HOC TRAFFIC AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT MEASURES, INCLUDING ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES, TRAFFIC DIVERSION, ALTERATION AND SUSPENSION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES MAY BE IMPLEMENTED BY THE POLICE AT ANYTIME DEPENDING ON ACTUAL TRAFFIC AND CROWD CONDITIONS IN THE AREAS. EARLY PLANNING OF JOURNEYS AND USE OF ALTERNATIVE TRAVELLING ROUTES ARE ADVISED TO AVOID UNEXPECTED DELAY. PUBLIC TRANSPORT COMMUTERS ARE ADVISED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE ARRANGEMENTS OF ROUTE DIVERSIONS AND SUSPENSION OR RELOCATION OF STOPS.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More