domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
Breaking News

2 GIUGNO, CHIGI: SU INIZIATIVA CELEBRAZIONI NESSUN RUOLO DA PORTAVOCE E UFFICIO…

IL PAPA: PORRE FINE ALLA PANDEMIA DELLA POVERTà CON L’AIUTO DELLO SPIRITO…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 30 MAY…

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON DEMOLITIONS AND SEIZURES IN THE WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

CON IL ROSARIO IL PAPA INVOCA L’AIUTO DELLA VERGINE, UNITO AI SANTUARI…

IL PAPA AI SACERDOTI ROMANI: NELLA TEMPESTA NON AVETE ABBANDONATO IL GREGGE

GRECH: LA CHIESA RAFFORZI LA SINODALITà PER AFFRONTARE IL DOPO PANDEMIA

JATTA: LE CORNICI “RITROVATE” E LA PALA ODDI RESTAURATA

PENTECOSTE, UNA VEGLIA UNISCE IL MONDO

COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

Agenparl

FANCY IN EIGHTEENTH-CENTURY EUROPEAN VISUAL CULTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 31 maggio 2020

Fancy in the eighteenth century was part of a rich semantic network, connecting wit, whimsicality, erotic desire, spontaneity, deviation from norms and triviality. It was also a contentious term, signifying excess, oddness and irrationality, liable to offend taste, reason and morals. This collection of essays foregrounds fancy – and its close synonym, caprice – as a distinct strand of the imagination in the period. As a prevalent, coherent and enduring concept in aesthetics and visual culture, it deserves a more prominent place in scholarly understanding than it has hitherto occupied. Fancy is here understood as a type of creative output that deviated from rules and relished artistic freedom. It was also a mode of audience response, entailing a high degree of imaginative engagement with playful, quirky artworks, generating pleasure, desire or anxiety. Emphasizing commonalities between visual productions in different media from diverse locations, the authors interrogate and celebrate the expressive freedom of fancy in European visual culture. Topics include: the seductive fictions of the fancy picture, Fragonard and galanterie, fancy in drawing manuals, pattern books and popular prints, fans and fancy goods, chinoiserie, excess and virtuality in garden design, Canaletto’s British ‘capricci’, urban design in Madrid, and Goya’s ‘Caprichos’.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/fancy-in-eighteenth-century-european-visual-culture-9781789620030?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

RAMSGATE

Redazione

RUSSOMANIA

Redazione

HOW TO WASH A HEART

Redazione

CITADEL

Redazione

THE CHRONICLE OF CONSTANTINE MANASSES

Redazione

FANCY IN EIGHTEENTH-CENTURY EUROPEAN VISUAL CULTURE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More