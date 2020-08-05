FANCY A CAREER IN THE POLICE? FIND OUT MORE AT A RECRUITMENT EVENT IN WAKEFIELD TOMORROW

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 05 agosto 2020

Wednesday 5 August 2020

Aspiring police officers in Wakefield District will be able to get first-hand experience of life in the blue line through a recruitment event tomorrow.

Wakefield District Neighbourhood Policing Team is to hold a recruitment drive at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre in Wakefield between 12pm and 5pm tomorrow (Thursday 6 August) to promote West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing recruitment of Degree Apprenticeship Officers.

Recruitment has opened again for budding officers to join West Yorkshire Police’s Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship.

The starting salary for trainee officers is £20,879, which will increase to a minimum of £26,371 after the three-year training has been completed.

The closing date for applications is September 20.

New apprentices will be educated and mentored by experienced officers at West Yorkshire Police’s Learning and Development Centre at Carr Gate, Wakefield, alongside studying for a degree with Leeds Trinity University.

The force is particularly welcoming applications from those from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background as we work to improve our diversity in force and become more representative of West Yorkshire’s communities.

[embedded content]

Inspector Sohail Mohammed of Wakefield North East and Rural Neighbourhood Policing team said: “The new Police Constable Degree Apprentices will be the driving force for West Yorkshire Police in the future and I want to ensure that we have representatives applying from across all our communities.

“The apprenticeship is an exciting opportunity for recruits to develop their skills in a variety of areas including working within Neighbourhoods, CID and Roads Policing.

“This will then ensure that the officers are both skilled regarding law and processes but also in relation to engaging with public through classroom and ‘on the job’ training.”

To find out more about becoming a Police Officer see the force website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/jobs-volunteer/police-officers/police-officers

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/fancy-career-police-find-out-more-recruitment-event-wakefield-tomorrow