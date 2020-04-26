FAMILY VIOLENCE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC: JOINT STATEMENT

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), dom 26 aprile 2020

Some parts of this page will not display.

JavaScript is not available in this browser or may be turned off.

“Every Albertan – regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation – deserves to feel safe. While we are encouraging those who can to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we recognize that home may not be the safest place for everyone. We hear you and we want you to know you are supported and resources are available to help you stay safe.” Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“Please know that if you or a loved one is experiencing family violence, supports and safe spaces are available. You are not alone. If you are dealing with abuse or know someone who is, I encourage you to reach out for help. We need to support one another to keep our communities safe.” Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

“During this time of unprecedented stress on families, children and youth who are at risk need to know there is help available. If you, or children you know are being neglected, abused or sexually exploited, call the Child Abuse Hotline. Assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in multiple languages. We need to look out for one another, now more than ever.” Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children’s Services

“There is heightened concern with the spread of COVID-19 for the potential increase of elder abuse. We define elder abuse as any action or inaction to self or others that jeopardizes the health or well-being of any older adult. Forms of elder abuse include financial, emotional, physical, sexual, medication and neglect. We know that rates of abuse of all types, including elder abuse, increase significantly during crises and disasters. If you suspect someone you know is experiencing elder abuse, please take action.” Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Resources

Always call 911 in an emergency.

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence 1-866-402-8000 (toll-free, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 170-plus languages) Online chat: aasas.ca

Family Violence Info Line 310-1818 (24-7, 170-plus languages) Online chat: alberta.ca/SafetyChat (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in English only)

Alberta Provincial Abuse Helpline 1-855-4HELPAB (43-5722) (toll-free, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, 170-plus languages)

Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-387-KIDS (5437) (toll-free, 24-7)

Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642 (toll-free, 24-7)

Elder Abuse

211 Alberta Call or text 211 for further community and government supports throughout the province in multiple languages.



Multimedia

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=70169FA45B71B-A891-F019-0A71385416F36144