12/07/2021 09:00 AM EST

This blog post is part of our Frequently Asked Legal Questions series. On November 29, 2021, the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) elected its first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, for a second time. The first time was on November 23, 2021, on what was dubbed “Super Wednesday” (superonsdagen) in the Swedish press, when the newly elected PM stepped […]

🔊 Listen to this